Delhi's Warmest Republic Day in Years Amidst Rising Air Pollution

Delhi experienced its warmest Republic Day in eight years with a maximum temperature of 23.7°C. Clear skies and northwesterly winds contributed to above-normal temperatures. Despite a recent western disturbance, temperatures remained high. AQI levels in Delhi worsened from moderate to poor and are expected to deteriorate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:37 IST
Delhi recorded its warmest Republic Day in eight years last Sunday with temperatures reaching 23.7°C, two degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Historically, Delhi's January 26 temperatures show a long-term average maximum of 22.1°C, but recent years have seen cooler days, with temperatures dropping to 20.6°C in 2024, and even lower in 2023 and 2022.

The IMD links the above-normal temperatures to clear skies and dry northwesterly winds, despite a western disturbance bringing precipitation to northwest India.

Temperatures are expected to rise further with a new disturbance forecasted from January 28, altering wind patterns and increasing night temperatures.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened over the weekend from moderate to poor, with predictions indicating further decline to 'very poor' levels by January 29.

