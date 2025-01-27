Left Menu

Kerala's Man-Eater Tiger Found Dead After Rampage

A tiger declared a 'man-eater' after killing a woman in Kerala was found dead in Wayanad. The incident led to protests, prompting the government to authorize its culling. The tiger had deep neck injuries, and its movement was tracked using cameras. A curfew followed the attack.

A declared 'man-eater' tiger, responsible for the death of a woman in Kerala's Wayanad, was discovered dead in the early hours of Monday. The event had sparked significant protests, leading state authorities to authorize its removal just a day earlier.

Forest officials had been tracking the animal with around-the-clock operations and confirmed the match through the tiger's stripe pattern. Despite attempts to tranquilize the tiger, it was finally found deceased with severe neck injuries inside Pilakavu Estate.

The Chief Conservator of Forest, Northern Circle, stated that the definitive cause of death would be determined following a postmortem. Following the tragic incident, local authorities had implemented a curfew in areas of Mananthavady Municipality, and discussions were held at the district collectorate with Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

