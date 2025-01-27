Kerala's Man-Eater Tiger Found Dead After Rampage

A declared 'man-eater' tiger, responsible for the death of a woman in Kerala's Wayanad, was discovered dead in the early hours of Monday. The event had sparked significant protests, leading state authorities to authorize its removal just a day earlier.

Forest officials had been tracking the animal with around-the-clock operations and confirmed the match through the tiger's stripe pattern. Despite attempts to tranquilize the tiger, it was finally found deceased with severe neck injuries inside Pilakavu Estate.

The Chief Conservator of Forest, Northern Circle, stated that the definitive cause of death would be determined following a postmortem. Following the tragic incident, local authorities had implemented a curfew in areas of Mananthavady Municipality, and discussions were held at the district collectorate with Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran.

(With inputs from agencies.)