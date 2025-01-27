Pema Khandu Promises Development for Rumgong

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has acknowledged the underdevelopment of the Rumgong region in Siang district, vowing to address these long-standing issues. Speaking at the Hiyom Banggo Unying Giidi festival, Khandu assured equitable progress and committed to improving infrastructure in the area.

The chief minister highlighted road connectivity as a primary concern and announced that villages in the assembly segment would soon be connected under the PMGSY-IV project, including new roads spanning several kilometers to improve regional access.

Khandu further revealed sanctioned projects worth Rs 66 crore for infrastructure, including roads and educational facilities. He encouraged local youth to engage in entrepreneurial activities while emphasizing the future benefits of the Trans-Arunachal and Frontier Highways in boosting tourism and agricultural potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)