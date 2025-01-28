ISRO Set for Historic 100th Mission Launch

ISRO is poised to make history with its 100th mission, featuring the launch of a navigation satellite aboard a GSLV rocket. The mission countdown began on Tuesday, as revealed by space agency sources.

This marks the first mission under the leadership of ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who took office on January 13. The GSLV rocket, in its 17th flight, will lift off with the NVS-02 navigation satellite at 6.23 am on January 29.

The NVS-02 satellite, part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), aims to provide precise positioning services to areas within and beyond the Indian sub-continent. Key applications include navigation, precision agriculture, fleet management, and IoT-based services.

