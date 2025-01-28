Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A newly constructed building in North Delhi's Burari area collapsed, resulting in three deaths, including two girls. Twelve people have been rescued, and a rescue operation continues. Delhi authorities and emergency services are actively involved in the relief efforts, with legal actions underway against the building's owner.

A tragic building collapse in North Delhi's Burari area claimed the lives of three people, including two young girls. The incident occurred on Monday evening when a newly constructed four-storey building near Oscar Public School came crashing down, alarming the local community.

Authorities have thus far rescued twelve individuals from the rubble, while efforts continue to save anyone else who might be trapped. The deceased have been identified as Saadhna, 17, and Radhika, 7, with the third victim yet to be named.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed their condolences and pledged support for the rescue operation. An investigation has been initiated, aiming for prompt legal action against the building's owner.

