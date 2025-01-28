Left Menu

India's Affordable Housing Shortage: A Growing Crisis

The supply of affordable homes in India's major cities fell by 30% last year, sparking concerns of a looming housing crisis. This decline is attributed to a developer shift toward luxury housing. Without intervention, experts warn of a situation similar to what has occurred in Australia and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:30 IST
India's Affordable Housing Shortage: A Growing Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India faces a critical shortage of affordable and mid-income housing, with new data revealing a 30% decrease in the supply of homes costing up to Rs 1 crore across nine major cities.

According to real estate analytics firm PropEquity, the focus of developers has shifted towards luxury housing, leading to significant declines in available units in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more.

Founder and CEO of PropEquity, Samir Jasuja, warns that if not attended to by the government, this could result in a housing crisis seen in countries such as Australia and Canada, urging the need for incentives to boost housing supply and enhance demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025