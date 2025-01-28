India's Affordable Housing Shortage: A Growing Crisis
The supply of affordable homes in India's major cities fell by 30% last year, sparking concerns of a looming housing crisis. This decline is attributed to a developer shift toward luxury housing. Without intervention, experts warn of a situation similar to what has occurred in Australia and Canada.
- Country:
- India
India faces a critical shortage of affordable and mid-income housing, with new data revealing a 30% decrease in the supply of homes costing up to Rs 1 crore across nine major cities.
According to real estate analytics firm PropEquity, the focus of developers has shifted towards luxury housing, leading to significant declines in available units in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more.
Founder and CEO of PropEquity, Samir Jasuja, warns that if not attended to by the government, this could result in a housing crisis seen in countries such as Australia and Canada, urging the need for incentives to boost housing supply and enhance demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajith Kumar's Racing Triumph: A Proud Moment for Indian Motorsports
Celebrating India's Harvest Festivals: Unity in Diversity
Hyundai Speeds Up India's Electric Future with Creta EV
Literacy Spurs Rise in Female Voter Turnout: India's 2024 Election Surge
Bhogi Festival Celebrations Unite Leaders and Communities Across India