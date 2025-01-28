Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Five Lives in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in North Delhi's Burari district when a newly-constructed four-storey building collapsed, leading to the deaths of five people, including two young sisters. The event sparked a major rescue operation as teams from various services, including the Delhi Fire Services and the National Disaster Response Force, worked tirelessly to save those trapped among the wreckage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia, confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the building owner, Yogendra Bhati, and others, under multiple sections of culpable homicide. The force is collaborating with local authorities to conduct investigations and assess building safety in the area.

The victims include 17-year-old Saadhna, her 7-year-old sister Radhika, and three others. Immediate compensations were announced by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha for the families affected, and calls for accountability resonate with the community as it rallies in support for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)