Supersonic Breakthroughs and Giant Telescopes: Science's New Frontier

Recent science updates include Boom Supersonic's XB-1 breaking the sound barrier, progress on the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile, and genetic engineering in China creating mice with two male parents. These breakthroughs highlight advancements across aerospace, astronomy, and genetic sciences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 02:27 IST
Boom Supersonic's XB-1 aircraft made history as the first privately funded plane to break the sound barrier, soaring 35,000 feet above the Mojave Desert. Chief Test Pilot Tristan Brandenburg expressed his excitement about the aircraft's performance during the landmark flight.

In Chile, significant progress is being made on the Extremely Large Telescope, set to become one of the most advanced astronomical observatories globally. With construction about 60% complete in the Atacama Desert, the telescope aims to explore the universe's earliest stars and hunt for exoplanets.

Chinese scientists achieved a genetic breakthrough by creating mice with two male parents using embryonic stem cells, producing offspring with developmental challenges. This research may hold promise for conserving endangered species and advancing regenerative medicine.

