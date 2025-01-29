Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady as Markets Await Key Central Bank Meetings

In the early hours of trading, euro zone bond yields edged lower, aligning with U.S. debt trends as market participants awaited crucial meetings of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB). Germany's 10-year yield, the euro zone benchmark, dipped 2 basis points to 2.54%, sitting comfortably in the middle of its recent range.

The most anticipated event of the day is the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. While expectations are for the Fed to keep rates unchanged, investors are eagerly watching Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for insights into his views on economic developments, including Donald Trump's policies and the tech-driven stock market slump this week.

Monday's selloff increased speculation about the Fed's potential easing measures this year, prompting a rally in both U.S. and European government bonds. By Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields held steady at 4.52%, down by 3 basis points. Additionally, the ECB is anticipated to cut rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, influencing related trends in Germany and Italy's bond markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)