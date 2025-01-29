Kerala Greenlights Rs 103.32 Crore Fishing Harbour in Alappuzha
The Kerala government approved Rs 103.32 crore for a new fishing harbour at Arthunkal, Alappuzha. Rs 58.55 crore is designated for breakwater construction. The project will include a new wharf, auction hall, and more, with NABARD's assistance. Completion is expected by March 2027.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has approved a significant budget of Rs 103.32 crore for the development of a new fishing harbour at Arthunkal in the Alappuzha district. This initiative aims to enhance the marine infrastructure in the region.
According to a statement by State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Rs 58.55 crore from the total budget has been specifically allocated for constructing the breakwater, which forms a critical part of the harbour development.
Besides the breakwater, the project encompasses a comprehensive development plan, including a new wharf, auction hall, canteen, locker room, restroom complex, water supply facilities, and more. The harbour will also feature a 100-tonne ice plant and a green belt, with completion targeted by March 2027 under NABARD's assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Atal Setu: A Symbol of Modern Infrastructure Yet Below Traffic Expectations
Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: A Major Attack on Russia's Infrastructure
IMD's infrastructure, technology have witnessed unprecedented expansion in the last 10 years: PM Modi.
Biden's Bold AI Expansion: Boosting Infrastructure for the Future
EIB and Calvados Partner in €110 Million Project to Modernize Schools and Public Infrastructure