Left Menu

Kerala Greenlights Rs 103.32 Crore Fishing Harbour in Alappuzha

The Kerala government approved Rs 103.32 crore for a new fishing harbour at Arthunkal, Alappuzha. Rs 58.55 crore is designated for breakwater construction. The project will include a new wharf, auction hall, and more, with NABARD's assistance. Completion is expected by March 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:11 IST
Kerala Greenlights Rs 103.32 Crore Fishing Harbour in Alappuzha
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has approved a significant budget of Rs 103.32 crore for the development of a new fishing harbour at Arthunkal in the Alappuzha district. This initiative aims to enhance the marine infrastructure in the region.

According to a statement by State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Rs 58.55 crore from the total budget has been specifically allocated for constructing the breakwater, which forms a critical part of the harbour development.

Besides the breakwater, the project encompasses a comprehensive development plan, including a new wharf, auction hall, canteen, locker room, restroom complex, water supply facilities, and more. The harbour will also feature a 100-tonne ice plant and a green belt, with completion targeted by March 2027 under NABARD's assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025