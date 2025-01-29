Kerala Greenlights Rs 103.32 Crore Fishing Harbour in Alappuzha

The Kerala government has approved a significant budget of Rs 103.32 crore for the development of a new fishing harbour at Arthunkal in the Alappuzha district. This initiative aims to enhance the marine infrastructure in the region.

According to a statement by State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Rs 58.55 crore from the total budget has been specifically allocated for constructing the breakwater, which forms a critical part of the harbour development.

Besides the breakwater, the project encompasses a comprehensive development plan, including a new wharf, auction hall, canteen, locker room, restroom complex, water supply facilities, and more. The harbour will also feature a 100-tonne ice plant and a green belt, with completion targeted by March 2027 under NABARD's assistance.

