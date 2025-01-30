Left Menu

Latur District Development: A Rs 490 Crore Annual Blueprint

Latur's development receives a boost with a Rs 490 crore annual plan for 2025-26. Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale emphasized efforts to secure additional funding and highlighted plans for improved infrastructure, including upgraded transformers and district hospital land allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:34 IST
The Latur district has been allocated an annual development budget of Rs 490 crore, announced Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Thursday.

Bhosale stated that efforts will be made to harness maximum funding from both central and state schemes. The plan was approved at a district planning committee meeting and aims to enhance infrastructure including a focus on district hospital land.

Moreover, officials have been tasked with identifying transformers prone to breakdowns and increasing their capacity. An additional Rs 682.68 crore is requested to fast-track development projects, according to the minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

