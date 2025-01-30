Left Menu

Shubhanshu Shukla: First Indian on Axiom ISS Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history as the first Indian aboard the International Space Station as part of the Axiom Mission 4 in 2025. He aims to represent India's diversity in space and perform yoga during the mission, marking a significant milestone in international space collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:20 IST
  Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla expressed his excitement about experiencing microgravity conditions as the designated pilot for the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025.

Shukla will mark history by becoming the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS onboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. This mission is part of a collaborative initiative between NASA and ISRO. During an online press conference, Shukla shared his enthusiasm for practicing yoga in space and bringing items that depict India's rich diversity.

The mission, piloted by Shukla, includes scientists from Poland and Hungary and is commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. The crew plans to conduct scientific, outreach, and commercial activities aboard the ISS over 14 days, contributing to the ongoing international collaboration in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

