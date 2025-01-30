Shubhanshu Shukla: First Indian on Axiom ISS Mission
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history as the first Indian aboard the International Space Station as part of the Axiom Mission 4 in 2025. He aims to represent India's diversity in space and perform yoga during the mission, marking a significant milestone in international space collaboration.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla expressed his excitement about experiencing microgravity conditions as the designated pilot for the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025.
Shukla will mark history by becoming the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS onboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. This mission is part of a collaborative initiative between NASA and ISRO. During an online press conference, Shukla shared his enthusiasm for practicing yoga in space and bringing items that depict India's rich diversity.
The mission, piloted by Shukla, includes scientists from Poland and Hungary and is commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. The crew plans to conduct scientific, outreach, and commercial activities aboard the ISS over 14 days, contributing to the ongoing international collaboration in space exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Historic Leap: SpaDeX Mission Puts ISRO Among Elite Space Pioneers
Docking of satellites as part of Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) performed successfully, ISRO sources.
India's Giant Leap: Successful Space Docking by ISRO
Revving Up Reusability: ISRO's Vikas Engine Milestone
India's Space Breakthrough: ISRO's Historic Docking Feat