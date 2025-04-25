The Legacy of 'Kasturirangan's Magic' and its Transformative Impact on ISRO

K Kasturirangan, renowned for revolutionizing India's space exploration, has passed away at 84. As former ISRO chief, he was celebrated for his leadership and strategic vision, sparking widespread success in satellite and launch vehicle missions.

His contributions included pioneering successful PSLV and GSLV launches. Notably, he initiated and secured approval for India's ambitious Chandrayaan project. His ability to remain calm under pressure was exemplified during the GSLV launch in 2001, showcasing his exceptional poise.

Colleagues remember him for fostering a collaborative environment, encouraging innovative thinking among his team. Kasturirangan's emphasis on strategic foresight has left a lasting legacy, contributing significantly to ISRO's esteemed position and widespread recognition today.

