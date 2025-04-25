Left Menu

The Legacy of 'Kasturirangan's Magic' and its Transformative Impact on ISRO

Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, known for his exceptional leadership, passed away at 84. His tenure marked pivotal advancements in India's space missions, including the success of PSLV and GSLV launches. His strategic foresight and inclusive decision-making were instrumental in elevating ISRO's global stature and inspiring young scientists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:43 IST
The Legacy of 'Kasturirangan's Magic' and its Transformative Impact on ISRO
  • Country:
  • India

K Kasturirangan, renowned for revolutionizing India's space exploration, has passed away at 84. As former ISRO chief, he was celebrated for his leadership and strategic vision, sparking widespread success in satellite and launch vehicle missions.

His contributions included pioneering successful PSLV and GSLV launches. Notably, he initiated and secured approval for India's ambitious Chandrayaan project. His ability to remain calm under pressure was exemplified during the GSLV launch in 2001, showcasing his exceptional poise.

Colleagues remember him for fostering a collaborative environment, encouraging innovative thinking among his team. Kasturirangan's emphasis on strategic foresight has left a lasting legacy, contributing significantly to ISRO's esteemed position and widespread recognition today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025