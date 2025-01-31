Bihar's Ambitious $11K Crore Development Spree Aims for Pre-Election Completion

The Bihar government is gearing up to kickstart a series of development projects valued at over Rs 11,000 crore before assembly elections, as part of a strategic move dubbed 'mission mode'.

Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena revealed that while 168 projects were initially announced, clearances for 103 have been granted, emphasizing a rapid rollout to satisfy electoral timelines. This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra', aimed at fostering development across districts.

The projects span 18 departments, highlighting sectors like tourism, urban development, sports, and irrigation. The state aims to boost eco-tourism and enhance urban infrastructure, including new stadiums and improved irrigation networks, to elevate Bihar's development and amplify employment generation significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)