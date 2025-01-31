Bihar's Ambitious $11K Crore Development Spree Aims for Pre-Election Completion
The Bihar government is accelerating the launch of over 100 development projects, totaling more than Rs 11,000 crore, ahead of upcoming assembly elections. The initiatives, part of the 'Pragati Yatra', focus on infrastructure, tourism, urban amenities, sports, irrigation, and job creation, ensuring significant economic growth and employment opportunities.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar government is gearing up to kickstart a series of development projects valued at over Rs 11,000 crore before assembly elections, as part of a strategic move dubbed 'mission mode'.
Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena revealed that while 168 projects were initially announced, clearances for 103 have been granted, emphasizing a rapid rollout to satisfy electoral timelines. This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra', aimed at fostering development across districts.
The projects span 18 departments, highlighting sectors like tourism, urban development, sports, and irrigation. The state aims to boost eco-tourism and enhance urban infrastructure, including new stadiums and improved irrigation networks, to elevate Bihar's development and amplify employment generation significantly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Public Key Infrastructure
Inspeq AI Expands Into India: Transforming AI Infrastructure
Tahir Hussain Granted Custody Parole Amidst Delhi Elections
Delhi Residents Demand Urgent Civic Improvements Ahead of Elections
BJP Reveals Strong Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections