Quality Concerns Mar New Madhya Pradesh Flyover Opening

The Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has taken disciplinary action following unsatisfactory findings from a recent inspection of a newly inaugurated flyover in the state capital. Two project engineers have been suspended, and a contractor firm will face fines due to subpar construction quality.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had recently inaugurated the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Setu, the state's longest elevated corridor, but an inspection by Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi revealed several issues, including excessive corrosion at expansion joints and poor riding surface quality.

In response to the findings, assistant engineer Ravi Shukla and sub-engineer Umakant Mishra were suspended. Show-cause notices were served to executive and chief engineers, emphasizing the importance of rigorous project oversight. The contractor is required to undertake immediate repair work.

