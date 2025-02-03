AstraZeneca's Investment Withdrawal Sparks Political Backlash in Britain

On Monday, Britain responded to AstraZeneca after the pharmaceutical giant withdrew a planned £450 million investment. The retraction was attributed to the company's decision to downgrade research and development efforts, leading to diminished government support.

The cancellation is seen as a significant setback for Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is striving to revive economic growth. Science department minister Chris Bryant labeled AstraZeneca's move as 'deeply disappointing' during a parliamentary session called by Conservative opposition members.

The original investment intended £150 million for R&D, but was reduced to around £90 million. Previous Conservative government support stood at approximately £90 million, whereas the revised offer was not disclosed. AstraZeneca's statement highlighted timing and reduced final offers as reasons for the withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)