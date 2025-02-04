Tragic Incident: Tree Fall Claims Life in Haridwar

A tragic accident unfolded in Haridwar's BHEL area on Tuesday when a massive tree toppled over two sisters riding a two-wheeler, police reported.

The incident occurred near Bhagat Singh Chowk, causing the untimely death of Aanchal and leaving her sister Sonia with serious injuries. Authorities from Ranipur Kotwali confirmed these details.

Sonia has since been transferred to a higher medical facility for further treatment, according to police updates.

