Tragic Incident: Tree Fall Claims Life in Haridwar
In Haridwar's BHEL area, a fatal incident occurred where a large tree collapsed onto two sisters riding a two-wheeler. Aanchal tragically lost her life, and her sister Sonia sustained serious injuries and was transferred to a higher medical facility.
Updated: 04-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:48 IST
A tragic accident unfolded in Haridwar's BHEL area on Tuesday when a massive tree toppled over two sisters riding a two-wheeler, police reported.
The incident occurred near Bhagat Singh Chowk, causing the untimely death of Aanchal and leaving her sister Sonia with serious injuries. Authorities from Ranipur Kotwali confirmed these details.
Sonia has since been transferred to a higher medical facility for further treatment, according to police updates.
