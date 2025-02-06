Pawar slams Pune cops for rise in street crimes; bats for MCOCA, public parading as deterrents

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday pulled up Pune police for rise in street crimes, including vehicles being vandalised, and said such anti-socials must be charged under the stringent MCOCA and paraded in public.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate complex, Pawar also said he would have given an ''earful'' to the Pune police commissioner if he was present at the function.

''Is there any interference from us in your policing? Yesterday, in Bibwewadi, 25 vehicles were vandalized. Today, 15 vehicles were damaged in Yerawada. Why are these incidents happening? Anti-social elements are wielding koytas (long blade knives). Slap MCOCA charges and parade them in public to send a strong message about the power of the law,'' said Pawar.

The state government is providing all necessary resources, including new buildings and vehicles, to the police, he asserted.

He told Pimpri Chinchwad police to ensure incidents like the ones in Bibwewadi and Yerawada do not take place in its jurisdiction.

Pawar admonished the crowd during the award distribution ceremony after some persons started whistling.

He also took a jibe at Bhosari BJP MLA Mahesh Landge for not mentioning his name while highlighting developmental works in PCMC area.

One should not be ''miserly'' in giving due credit to the deserving person, Pawar advised Landge.

