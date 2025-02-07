Tragic Tornado Strikes Tennessee: Mother and Daughter Lost
Two individuals were killed and three others injured as severe storms with a potential tornado swept through eastern Tennessee, particularly affecting Morgan County's Deer Lodge and Sunbright areas. The incident prompted the closure of local schools due to significant damage.
A severe storm, possibly a tornado, claimed two lives in eastern Tennessee when it swept through the region on Thursday night.
Officials confirmed Friday morning that a mother and daughter from the same household were killed in the Deer Lodge and Sunbright areas of Morgan County. Reports from the county emergency management agency note three additional injuries.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has been deploying troopers across Morgan County, prioritizing resident safety while assessing structural damages. The widespread impact led the Morgan County School District to close schools Friday due to 'significant damage from tornadoes in parts of our county.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
