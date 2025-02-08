Sichuan Landslide: Race Against Time to Rescue Survivors

A landslide struck southwestern Sichuan province in China, burying 10 homes and leaving about 30 individuals unaccounted for on Saturday.

The Ministry of Emergency Management swiftly deployed hundreds of rescuers, including firefighters, to the scene in Junlian county. Miraculously, two people were found alive amid the debris, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

Expressing deep concern, President Xi Jinping urged authorities to commit to all efforts to find the missing and reduce casualties, reported the official Xinhua news agency. Meanwhile, Premier Li Qiang has called for immediate investigations into potential geological hazards in the surrounding areas and emphasized the importance of evacuating residents at risk to prevent further tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)