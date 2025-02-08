Left Menu

Sichuan Landslide: Race Against Time to Rescue Survivors

In Sichuan province, China, rescuers are working hard to locate around 30 people after a landslide buried 10 houses. The Ministry of Emergency Management has deployed hundreds of rescuers. President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang emphasized urgent efforts to locate the missing and evaluate geological risks.

A landslide struck southwestern Sichuan province in China, burying 10 homes and leaving about 30 individuals unaccounted for on Saturday.

The Ministry of Emergency Management swiftly deployed hundreds of rescuers, including firefighters, to the scene in Junlian county. Miraculously, two people were found alive amid the debris, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

Expressing deep concern, President Xi Jinping urged authorities to commit to all efforts to find the missing and reduce casualties, reported the official Xinhua news agency. Meanwhile, Premier Li Qiang has called for immediate investigations into potential geological hazards in the surrounding areas and emphasized the importance of evacuating residents at risk to prevent further tragedy.

