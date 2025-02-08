ISRO's Successful SpaDeX Mission: A Leap Forward in Space Docking Technology

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has refuted media claims of glitches in the agency's inaugural space docking mission, Spadex. This mission represents ISRO's methodical approach to space exploration.

On January 16, ISRO accomplished the docking of satellites, with the NVS-02 navigation satellite launched into its intended orbit. However, a subsequent update reported a minor issue in orbit-raising operations due to valve complications.

The SpaDeX mission is pivotal for future endeavors like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and lunar astronaut landings, showcasing cost-effective in-space docking technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)