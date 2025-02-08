ISRO's Successful SpaDeX Mission: A Leap Forward in Space Docking Technology
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed that the space agency's first space docking mission, SpaDeX, encountered no glitches, contrary to some media reports. The mission successfully docked satellites, performing crucial space technology demonstrations crucial for future missions, despite a minor issue in orbit-raising operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has refuted media claims of glitches in the agency's inaugural space docking mission, Spadex. This mission represents ISRO's methodical approach to space exploration.
On January 16, ISRO accomplished the docking of satellites, with the NVS-02 navigation satellite launched into its intended orbit. However, a subsequent update reported a minor issue in orbit-raising operations due to valve complications.
The SpaDeX mission is pivotal for future endeavors like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and lunar astronaut landings, showcasing cost-effective in-space docking technology.
ISRO's GSLV-F15 rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-02 lifts off from Sriharikota.