Caribbean Quake Triggers Tsunami Alerts
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea, triggering tsunami warnings for the region. International research centers reported the quake's depth at 10 km. The event marks the region's most significant seismic activity since 2021's earthquake in Haiti.
A significant earthquake, registering at least 7.5 on the Richter scale, hit the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras on Saturday, according to multiple international research centers. The German Research Center for Geosciences reported the quake's depth at 10 km.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a magnitude of 7.6, also citing a depth of 10 km. This seismic activity represents the most substantial recorded in the region since a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti in 2021, according to NOAA.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for the Caribbean Sea, including north of Honduras, and advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, although no threats were anticipated for the U.S. Atlantic or Gulf Coast.
