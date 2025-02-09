China Defends Efficacy of Generic Medicines Amid Quality Concerns
China's healthcare regulator has affirmed the effectiveness of off-patent medicines approved for public hospitals. Following a quality investigation, these generic drugs were found to match the standards of original drugs. The initiative aims to lower drug costs, though some localized skepticism remains.
In a firm stance on Sunday, China's healthcare regulator vouched for the efficacy of generic medicines distributed in public hospitals, after concluding an investigation into quality concerns that reported them as unfounded. In a People's Daily interview, the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) confirmed rigorous evaluations and ongoing supervision of these off-patent drugs.
The probe was initiated after reports from Beijing and Shanghai suggested that cheaper generic drugs used in hospitals lacked the efficacy and side effects of Western-origin counterparts. However, speaking to experts and hospital administrators, NHSA found criticisms to be based on 'subjective feelings' and not on concrete evidence.
China began a bulk-buy program in 2018 to negotiate lower drug prices. This program, targeting both Western blockbusters and local generics, pressurizes manufacturers' profit margins but offers them significant market access through public hospitals.
