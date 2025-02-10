Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Bus Plunges Off Bridge in Guatemala

A tragic bus accident in Guatemala resulted in the death of 51 people. The vehicle fell off a bridge near the capital after a multi-vehicle crash. Many were injured, and children were among the fatalities. President Bernardo Arevalo has declared a day of national mourning.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating bus accident near Guatemala's capital has claimed the lives of at least 51 people, according to municipal coordinator Hector Flores.

The tragedy unfolded early Monday when a multi-vehicle collision caused the bus to plunge off a bridge, tumbling 115 feet into a polluted stream.

Authorities confirm that children are among the victims, while President Bernardo Arevalo has announced a national day of mourning to honor those who perished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

