Tragedy Strikes as Bus Plunges Off Bridge in Guatemala

A devastating bus accident near Guatemala's capital has claimed the lives of at least 51 people, according to municipal coordinator Hector Flores.

The tragedy unfolded early Monday when a multi-vehicle collision caused the bus to plunge off a bridge, tumbling 115 feet into a polluted stream.

Authorities confirm that children are among the victims, while President Bernardo Arevalo has announced a national day of mourning to honor those who perished.

(With inputs from agencies.)