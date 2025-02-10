Tragedy Strikes as Bus Plunges Off Bridge in Guatemala
A tragic bus accident in Guatemala resulted in the death of 51 people. The vehicle fell off a bridge near the capital after a multi-vehicle crash. Many were injured, and children were among the fatalities. President Bernardo Arevalo has declared a day of national mourning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:42 IST
A devastating bus accident near Guatemala's capital has claimed the lives of at least 51 people, according to municipal coordinator Hector Flores.
The tragedy unfolded early Monday when a multi-vehicle collision caused the bus to plunge off a bridge, tumbling 115 feet into a polluted stream.
Authorities confirm that children are among the victims, while President Bernardo Arevalo has announced a national day of mourning to honor those who perished.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement