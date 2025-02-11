Left Menu

Residents Demand Justice After Chintels Paradiso Tragedy

Residents of Chintels Paradiso marked the third anniversary of a residential tower collapse by demanding compensation and safe housing, which have not been provided despite court orders. They criticized the builder's defiance and urged authorities to protect homeowners from this ongoing injustice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:12 IST
Residents Demand Justice After Chintels Paradiso Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

Residents at Chintels Paradiso expressed their continued frustration on the third anniversary of the partial collapse of a residential tower, demanding compensation and safe housing. Despite court orders, they claim to have received neither and urged authorities to intervene.

The collapse on February 10, 2022, which tragically claimed two lives, has left many families without homes. Residents and the construction firm, Chintels India Ltd. (CIL), have been embroiled in ongoing litigation since the disaster.

A candlelight vigil was held as residents reiterated their call for accountability from the builder and government. Rakesh Hooda, president of the RWA, emphasized the need for strict action against those responsible for the devastation, arguing that the common man deserves protection from fraudulent developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025