Residents Demand Justice After Chintels Paradiso Tragedy

Residents at Chintels Paradiso expressed their continued frustration on the third anniversary of the partial collapse of a residential tower, demanding compensation and safe housing. Despite court orders, they claim to have received neither and urged authorities to intervene.

The collapse on February 10, 2022, which tragically claimed two lives, has left many families without homes. Residents and the construction firm, Chintels India Ltd. (CIL), have been embroiled in ongoing litigation since the disaster.

A candlelight vigil was held as residents reiterated their call for accountability from the builder and government. Rakesh Hooda, president of the RWA, emphasized the need for strict action against those responsible for the devastation, arguing that the common man deserves protection from fraudulent developers.

