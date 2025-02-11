Left Menu

Hyderabad: The Next Global Tech Hub

Hyderabad's office space is set to surpass 200 million square feet by 2030, driven by global demand. Currently contributing 15% of India's office space, the city is a top choice for GCCs in technology, BFSI, and life sciences, supported by strong infrastructure and eco-friendly practices.

Hyderabad: The Next Global Tech Hub
Hyderabad is on track to exceed 200 million square feet of office space by 2030, driven by surging demand from global firms. This expansion presently accounts for about 15% of India's total office space, with more than 18% being green-certified, as per a joint study by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd and HYSEA.

The report titled 'HYSEA Scale @ Hyderabad: Global Technology Destination' reveals that Hyderabad's office stock has more than tripled since 2014, reaching nearly 137 million square feet by December 2024. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, emphasized Hyderabad's evolution into a prominent business and technology hub.

Driven by Hyderabad's substantial infrastructure and diverse talent pool, the city remains a key growth area for India's real estate market. It is especially appealing to global capability centres in sectors like technology, BFSI, and life sciences, which are amplified by advanced technologies and eco-friendly governmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

