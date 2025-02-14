Delhi's Weather: A Warmer Day Ahead with Moderate Air Quality
The temperature in Delhi on Friday exceeded the normal by three degrees, reaching 26.4°C, with an AQI of 134 indicating moderate air quality. Humidity levels ranged from 66% to 34%. The forecast for Saturday predicts a partly cloudy sky with similar temperatures.
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled three notches above normal at 26.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Humidity levels during the day fluctuated between 66 percent and 34 percent. The weather department has forecast a cloudy sky for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 27 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Meanwhile, the 24-hour average air quality in Delhi was classified as moderate, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 134, based on official data. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
