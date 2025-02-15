Left Menu

Sweeping Cuts in U.S. Forest and Park Services Under Trump Administration

The U.S. government, under President Trump's initiative, is terminating approximately 3,400 employees in the Forest Service and about 1,000 in the National Park Service to reduce federal spending. The decision, impacting probationary staff, exempts firefighters and law enforcement, but raises concerns over potential adverse effects on national parks and forests.

Updated: 15-02-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 04:42 IST
In a move that underscores the Trump administration's commitment to reducing federal spending, the U.S. Forest Service is set to lay off approximately 3,400 recent hires. Concurrently, the National Park Service will terminate around 1,000 employees. These cuts primarily target staff in their probationary period, according to people familiar with the plans.

While the layoffs exclude critical roles such as firefighters and law enforcement, they represent significant reductions in workforce for both agencies. The U.S. Forest Service workforce will see a 10% reduction, with the National Park Service facing a 5% contraction. These efforts are aligned with Trump's broader strategy, aided by adviser Elon Musk, to streamline U.S. government operations.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have refrained from commenting on these firings. Despite maintaining 5,000 seasonal roles, agency cuts could have severe ramifications on parks and communities. Theresa Pierno, President of the National Parks Conservation Association, expressed concern over the impact on infrastructure and visitor services for the millions who frequent these natural reserves annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

