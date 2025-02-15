Luxury Living In Kolkata: F Residences to Redefine Urban Lifestyle

Kolkata's real estate scene is set for a transformation as the Merlin Group, in collaboration with Fashion TV, introduces the city's first branded luxury residential project, F Residences.

With an investment of Rs 900 crore, the Rajarhat-New Town located project promises to bring global luxury living standards to Kolkata, aligning the city with international destinations like Poland, Bali, and Dubai.

Fashion TV will infuse its technical expertise into the project to reflect its global luxury trends, as Merlin Group focuses on elevating urban living standards for the aspirational homeowners in Eastern India.

Merlin's Managing Director Saket Mohta emphasizes that aspirations, not margins, drive this ambitious endeavor, which could lead to further collaborations with global brands.

Marking its entry into Eastern India's branded residences, Fashion TV restricts its city association exclusively to Merlin, even as it rolls out commercial projects in Ranchi and potential plans in Guwahati.

The initial phase of the Kolkata project includes 880 units, featuring a two-tier swimming pool, standalone clubhouse, and a 'Cloud Forest' rooftop, enhancing the city's evolving skyline with international luxury.

Merlin Group continues its impressive track record with over 150 projects in India and Sri Lanka, and upcoming developments covering 20 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial spaces.

