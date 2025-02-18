Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab Claims Five Lives

A private bus accident in Punjab's Faridkot district resulted in five fatalities and over two dozen injuries. The bus, en route from Muktsar to Amritsar, collided with a truck and fell into a drain. Officials report that most of the deceased were Muktsar residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:38 IST
A devastating bus accident in Punjab's Faridkot district has taken five lives and left more than two dozen individuals injured, according to local authorities.

The tragic incident took place around 8 am on the Faridkot-Kotkapura road. The bus, carrying 36 passengers from Muktsar to Amritsar, collided with a truck and plunged into a drain from a 10-foot-high bridge.

Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police, Pragya Jain, confirmed the fatalities. Local officials stated that 26 injured passengers are receiving treatment at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, with two transferred to another hospital in Amritsar. Among the injured, one person suffered the loss of an arm. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan visited the hospital to check on the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

