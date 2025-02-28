Earthquake Tremors Shake Bihar as Nepal Experiences 5.5 Quake
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal early Friday, causing tremors in several districts of Bihar, India. The epicenter was located in Nepal's Bagmati area. Despite the jolt felt in various regions, officials confirmed no damage to property or loss of life.
A significant earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit Nepal early Friday morning, rattling parts of Bihar, India, particularly in districts bordering Nepal.
Umesh Kumar Singh, from the Bihar government's Disaster Management Department, confirmed that the quake's epicenter was in Nepal's Bagmati area, with tremors recorded at around 2:35 AM.
Despite the intensity, no damage to property or casualties were reported in Bihar, although districts like Muzaffarpur, Patna, and others experienced the tremors.
