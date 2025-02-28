Highrise Inferno: Blaze Erupts on 42nd Floor in South Mumbai

A blaze broke out on the 42nd floor of a highrise in Mumbai's Byculla area on Friday morning. Firefighting teams, along with police and emergency services, responded swiftly to the incident, ensuring the safety of the residents.

No casualties have been reported, and fire brigade officials are actively working to extinguish the fire. The blaze, which started around 10.45 am, has attracted significant attention due to thick black smoke visible from miles away.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while teams from BEST and local agencies have all been mobilised as part of the emergency response. An officer confirmed that firefighting operations are progressing, aiming to bring the situation under control as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)