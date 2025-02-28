Meghalaya's Ambitious $10 Billion Economic Vision: A Journey Towards Prosperity

The Governor of Meghalaya, C H Vijayashankar, articulated a visionary plan on Friday to elevate the state economy to USD 10 billion by 2028. Addressing the state assembly's budget session, he urged citizens to collaboratively pursue this transformative goal.

Focusing on comprehensive development, the governor highlighted priorities in enhancing infrastructure, information technology, tourism, healthcare, and education. A significant emphasis is placed on empowering local communities, with initiatives to reserve jobs for the indigenous population, fostering socio-economic growth.

Key projects are being backed by multilateral agencies, aiming at improving road connectivity, water resources, and scientific mining. The state's achievements in sports and education, as well as efforts to maintain law and order, further contribute to this progressive agenda. Urban development and infrastructure initiatives are significantly funded, ensuring long-term benefits for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)