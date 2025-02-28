Left Menu

Meghalaya's Ambitious $10 Billion Economic Vision: A Journey Towards Prosperity

Meghalaya's Governor C H Vijayashankar outlines the state's ambitious plan to transform into a USD 10 billion economy by 2028. Key sectors such as infrastructure, IT, tourism, healthcare, and education are targeted for development. The government emphasizes local job creation and improved living standards through various initiatives and collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:05 IST
Meghalaya's Ambitious $10 Billion Economic Vision: A Journey Towards Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Governor of Meghalaya, C H Vijayashankar, articulated a visionary plan on Friday to elevate the state economy to USD 10 billion by 2028. Addressing the state assembly's budget session, he urged citizens to collaboratively pursue this transformative goal.

Focusing on comprehensive development, the governor highlighted priorities in enhancing infrastructure, information technology, tourism, healthcare, and education. A significant emphasis is placed on empowering local communities, with initiatives to reserve jobs for the indigenous population, fostering socio-economic growth.

Key projects are being backed by multilateral agencies, aiming at improving road connectivity, water resources, and scientific mining. The state's achievements in sports and education, as well as efforts to maintain law and order, further contribute to this progressive agenda. Urban development and infrastructure initiatives are significantly funded, ensuring long-term benefits for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025