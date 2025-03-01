Left Menu

Unprecedented Federal Workforce Cuts Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration, alongside Elon Musk, has initiated massive reductions in the U.S. federal workforce, affecting around 100,000 employees. Various agencies including Defense, USAID, IRS, and more are seeing significant layoffs, affecting programs and operations across departments.

The Trump administration, in collaboration with billionaire Elon Musk, is aggressively downsizing the U.S. federal workforce, currently 2.3 million strong. With about 100,000 employees already gone, this large-scale effort has targeted those with less than a year of service, sparking chaos and uncertainty.

The Defense Department alone plans to cut 5,400 jobs, albeit less than initially anticipated. Civilian roles within USAID, as well as other agencies like the IRS and DOJ, are also seeing significant reductions. Overall, this unprecedented move hints at further cuts as federal agencies execute Trump's directive from February 26.

Numerous departments—from the Interior to Agriculture—are impacted, each facing unique challenges. The ripple effects are being felt across government operations and the private sector, as vital services and functions are curtailed. The full extent remains elusive, with ongoing revisions as the Trump administration continues this controversial path.

