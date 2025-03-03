Prime Minister Modi Champions Lion Conservation on World Wildlife Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife on World Wildlife Day, announcing the upcoming Asiatic lion population estimation and laying foundations for wildlife conservation initiatives. He praised the collective efforts for wildlife preservation, particularly the Asiatic lion habitat, in Gujarat.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife on World Wildlife Day, underscoring his commitment to wildlife conservation efforts. Announced during the meeting was the 16th Asiatic lion population estimation set for May.
The event, held in Gujarat, highlighted Modi's initiatives, including setting up a new National Referral Centre-Wildlife and a Centre of Excellence for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management. These endeavors aim to protect and monitor wildlife further, with special attention to Asiatic lions.
Modi acknowledged the crucial contributions of local tribes and women in conserving the Asiatic lion habitat. The government's significant funding for Project Lion reflects India's growing commitment to creating sustainable wildlife environments by enhancing conservation measures and technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
