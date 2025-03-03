India's River Dolphins: A New Population Milestone

On Monday, a government report unveiled the findings of India's first extensive survey of riverine dolphins, identifying 6,327 dolphins inhabiting the Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Indus river systems. The assessment, part of 'Project Dolphin', spanned eight states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, marking a significant conservation milestone.

The detailed breakdown highlights Uttar Pradesh as the state with the highest number of dolphins, housing 2,397. Bihar follows with 2,220, and West Bengal is home to 815. This careful count reflects the unique distribution of these aquatic mammals, crucial inhabitants of India's river ecosystems.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, Project Dolphin aims to safeguard dolphins and their habitats. Covering over 8,000 km from 2021 to 2023, the survey assessed 58 rivers, prioritizing areas with historically reported dolphin populations. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining suitable habitats free from major human disruptions for dolphin conservation.

