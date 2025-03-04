Left Menu

SpaceX Mega Rocket Starship Delayed in Launch Attempt

SpaceX's Starship launch faced a delay due to technical issues at the 40-second countdown mark. This setback follows a previous test explosion. Starship aims for future moon landings with NASA and Mars settlements by Elon Musk.

Updated: 04-03-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 06:20 IST
SpaceX's ambitious Starship rocket launch was postponed on Monday after last-minute technical difficulties forced a halt at the 40-second countdown mark. The towering 403-foot rocket, noted as the world's largest and most powerful, is attempting a comeback following a disastrous test earlier this year.

The postpone occurred as Starship was set to launch from South Texas, intending to perform a space-skimming test with four mock satellites onboard. According to SpaceX, if the identified issues can be swiftly addressed, a new launch could be attempted as soon as Tuesday.

Preceding this, a Starship demo ended with the rocket exploding over the Atlantic in January. Despite this, Starship is earmarked for NASA's astronaut moon landings later this decade, with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk envisioning its role in future Mars colonization.

