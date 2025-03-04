Youth Artist Keira Cheng Wins Top Prize in Global Wildlife Art Contest

A breathtaking painting titled Witness, depicting deforestation reflected in the eye of an owl, has claimed the top prize in the prestigious World Wildlife Day 2025 International Youth Art Contest. Created by 18-year-old Keira Cheng of the United States, the artwork was chosen from an impressive pool of more than 3,400 entries representing 140 countries and sovereign areas, underscoring the global passion for wildlife conservation through artistic expression.

Now in its seventh year, the annual contest is hosted by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This year’s theme, “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet,” highlights the critical need for innovative funding solutions to safeguard wildlife and their habitats for future generations.

Cheng’s painting was recognized as the overall winner and the top entry in the 15-18 age category during the official United Nations World Wildlife Day celebration in Geneva, Switzerland. Additional young artists also earned distinction in their respective age groups:

Saven Diniru (Age 6, Sri Lanka) – Winner, Ages 4-6

– Winner, Ages 4-6 Levi (Age 7, South Africa) – Winner, Ages 7-10

– Winner, Ages 7-10 Bethel Wendo (Age 14, Kenya) – Winner, Ages 11-14

Finalists hailed from diverse nations, including Thailand (two finalists), Australia, Sri Lanka, China, South Africa (two finalists), Bangladesh, Ghana, Kenya, the United States, and Kazakhstan. Their artworks captured the beauty and importance of numerous species such as hippos, koalas, elephants, puffins, pangolins, rhinos, cheetahs, giraffes, and birds.

The competition’s semi-finalists were chosen by a distinguished panel comprising representatives from IFAW, CITES, UNDP, the Jackson Wild creative forum, and lifestyle brand Munchkin. Additionally, celebrated syndicated cartoonist Jim Toomey and last year’s contest winner, five-year-old Isaac Lam from Hong Kong SAR, served as guest judges.

Leaders Applaud Young Artists’ Passion for Conservation

Azzedine Downes, IFAW CEO & President, emphasized the power of art to drive change: “Art has the immense power to both inspire and ignite action. Beyond showcasing their incredible talent, these young artists are demonstrating an unwavering commitment to a future where both wildlife and people thrive. By investing in conservation, we are ultimately investing in communities, economies, and the very foundation of life on our shared planet.”

Ivonne Higuero, Secretary-General of CITES, highlighted the urgency of conservation efforts: “Ensuring the survival of plant and animal species in the wild is essential for the health of our planet and millions of people who rely on biodiversity for their livelihoods and food security. This contest reminds us that the next generation understands the importance of conservation and the need for sustainable financing solutions to create lasting impact.”

Midori Paxton, Director of the Nature Hub at UNDP, praised the contest’s significance: “Protecting wildlife is an investment in a sustainable, livable future. These young artists have not only captured the beauty of nature but also the urgency of conservation. Through their eyes, their art serves as a powerful reminder that the choices we make today will determine whether future generations will continue to experience the wonders of the natural world.”

Art as a Global Call to Action

The winning artworks will be displayed at high-level events in Geneva and around the world as part of the World Wildlife Day celebrations. These exhibitions will underscore the connection between youth engagement, artistic expression, and the future of wildlife conservation. As these young artists have shown, creativity has the power to drive awareness, inspire action, and foster a lasting commitment to protecting the planet’s irreplaceable biodiversity.