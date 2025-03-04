Left Menu

Green Revolution: A New Chapter at Bhalswa Landfill

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a bamboo plantation initiative at Bhalswa landfill, marking a significant step towards turning the area green. This effort is part of a wider plan to replace waste mounds with greenery, significantly reducing pollution in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:16 IST
Green Revolution: A New Chapter at Bhalswa Landfill
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's journey towards a greener future took a significant leap as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a bamboo plantation drive at the Bhalswa landfill. This initiative is a major step in turning the notorious landfill into a green zone, following years of reclamation efforts spearheaded by Saxena.

The project commenced with the planting of 200 bamboo plants, with plans to plant an additional 54,000 trees in the coming months. This transformation promises to replace unsightly and towering waste mounds with lush greenery, offering a new vista for commuters around the area.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the cooperation between the state and central governments, emphasizing that previous administrations failed to take tangible action against the landfill issue. Gupta assured that the initiative would be closely monitored monthly to ensure progress towards their vision of a cleaner and more sustainable Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025