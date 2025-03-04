Green Revolution: A New Chapter at Bhalswa Landfill

Delhi's journey towards a greener future took a significant leap as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a bamboo plantation drive at the Bhalswa landfill. This initiative is a major step in turning the notorious landfill into a green zone, following years of reclamation efforts spearheaded by Saxena.

The project commenced with the planting of 200 bamboo plants, with plans to plant an additional 54,000 trees in the coming months. This transformation promises to replace unsightly and towering waste mounds with lush greenery, offering a new vista for commuters around the area.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the cooperation between the state and central governments, emphasizing that previous administrations failed to take tangible action against the landfill issue. Gupta assured that the initiative would be closely monitored monthly to ensure progress towards their vision of a cleaner and more sustainable Delhi.

