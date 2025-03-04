Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates Vantara: A Wildlife Conservation and Rehabilitation Initiative in Jamnagar

During the inauguration, PM Modi praised the initiative, highlighting its significance in preserving India’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage of coexisting with nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamnagar | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:05 IST
With this groundbreaking initiative, India continues to set global benchmarks in conservation and ecological welfare, fostering a future where humans and wildlife can thrive together. Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated Vantara, a pioneering wildlife conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation initiative in Jamnagar. This visionary project, spearheaded by Shri Anant Ambani and his team, aims to provide a safe haven for animals while fostering ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare.

During the inauguration, PM Modi praised the initiative, highlighting its significance in preserving India’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage of coexisting with nature. He commended the dedicated efforts of Shri Anant Ambani and his team in establishing Vantara as a sanctuary for rescued and rehabilitated animals.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the project:

  • "Inaugurated Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation initiative, which provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare. I commend Anant Ambani and his entire team for this very compassionate effort."

  • "An effort like Vantara is truly commendable, a vibrant example of our centuries-old ethos of protecting those we share our planet with. Here are some glimpses..."

  • "Some more glimpses from my visit to Vantara in Jamnagar."

The Vantara initiative aligns with India’s commitment to wildlife protection and environmental conservation, reinforcing the nation's efforts toward sustainability and responsible ecological practices. The sanctuary will serve as a model for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, ensuring that vulnerable species receive the care and protection they need.

With this groundbreaking initiative, India continues to set global benchmarks in conservation and ecological welfare, fostering a future where humans and wildlife can thrive together.

