India's Aravalli Green Wall: A Bold Step Towards Environmental Restoration
The Centre has launched the Aravalli Green Wall project to restore over eight lakh hectares of forest in its first phase. The project aims to create a green buffer around the Aravalli mountain range, with an estimated Rs 16,053 crore in funding, to combat desertification and support biodiversity.
The Aravalli Green Wall project, an initiative by the Centre, aims to restore over eight lakh hectares of degraded forest area in the project's first phase. This restoration effort seeks to establish a protective green buffer around the Aravalli mountain range, a natural bulwark against desertification.
Spanning 700 kilometers from Gujarat to Delhi, the Aravalli range is crucial in preventing the expansion of the Thar desert while supporting vital ecosystems and cityscapes like Delhi, Jaipur, and Gurugram. Environmental degradation, driven by deforestation and human activities, is damaging this ancient range, prompting governmental action.
The project spans 6.45 million hectares, with targeted interventions set for degraded lands. The government will invest Rs 16,053 crore in the initial stages, focusing on areas like Rajasthan's Udaipur district, which suffers the worst degradation. Subsequent phases will expand efforts across various landscapes, aiming towards major national climate goals by 2030.
