Cyclone Alfred: A Rare Threat Looms Over Southeast Queensland

Residents in southeast Queensland are bracing for Tropical Cyclone Alfred, poised to become the first in over half a century to strike the area. Authorities have initiated massive preparations, stacking sandbags and setting up evacuation centers to safeguard low-lying properties against potential devastation.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts Cyclone Alfred to cross the coastline between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with destructive winds expected as it approaches. Coastal regions have already experienced powerful waves and erosion, with warnings of worsening conditions and life-threatening flooding.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced support for the Queensland disaster response, highlighting the rarity of such a cyclone hitting a non-tropical zone. Precautionary measures include closing schools, evacuating vulnerable areas, and halting some hospital operations as the storm looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)