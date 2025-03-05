Left Menu

Cyclone Alfred: A Rare Threat Looms Over Southeast Queensland

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is set to strike southeast Queensland, potentially becoming the first cyclone in 51 years to impact the region. Authorities brace for damage with preparations underway, including sandbagging and evacuations. The cyclone is expected to bring dangerous winds and severe flooding to Brisbane and the Gold Coast area.

Melbourne | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Residents in southeast Queensland are bracing for Tropical Cyclone Alfred, poised to become the first in over half a century to strike the area. Authorities have initiated massive preparations, stacking sandbags and setting up evacuation centers to safeguard low-lying properties against potential devastation.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts Cyclone Alfred to cross the coastline between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with destructive winds expected as it approaches. Coastal regions have already experienced powerful waves and erosion, with warnings of worsening conditions and life-threatening flooding.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced support for the Queensland disaster response, highlighting the rarity of such a cyclone hitting a non-tropical zone. Precautionary measures include closing schools, evacuating vulnerable areas, and halting some hospital operations as the storm looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

