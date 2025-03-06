Left Menu

Traders, business owners struggling due to poor infrastructure, says Delhi CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:05 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that traders and business owners across the city have expressed frustration over inadequate infrastructure, poor sanitation and lack of development, adding that they have been troubled by mismanagement and impractical policies of the previous government.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event related to the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025-26, Gupta said her government has received valuable suggestions from traders and industrialists and assured them of concrete action.

"For years, traders and business owners have been suffering due to impractical policies, bureaucratic hurdles and negligence by the last government. There has been no real development -- roads and drainage systems remain in poor condition, and even basic civic amenities like washrooms are lacking in major markets," she told reporters.

She highlighted issues faced by both small and large commercial hubs such as Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar, which are reeling from inadequate sewer systems, poor road conditions and overall neglect of infrastructure.

Criticising the previous AAP government, Gupta said that it had ''focused only on publicising pain, but we are committed to finding solutions and providing relief".

The upcoming budget would prioritise infrastructure development, sanitation and business-friendly policies to support traders and boost economic activity in the capital, she said.

