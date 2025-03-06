Left Menu

Telangana govt opens new state guesthouse at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-03-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 23:37 IST
Telangana govt opens new state guesthouse at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Thursday inaugurated a new state guesthouse on the Praja Bhavan premises here.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar jointly inaugurated the guesthouse.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy said the building used as chief minister's camp office-cum-official residence during the tenure of then Congress chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh has been turned into a state guesthouse with all modern facilities.

The new facility will provide accommodation to visiting Central government officials, ministers from other states, Supreme Court judges and other dignitaries as per the protocol, Venkat Reddy told reporters.

The previous BRS government had built a sprawling building to house the chief minister's camp office-cum-official residence on the premises and named it Pragati Bhavan.

However, the present Congress government renamed it as 'Praja Bhavan', using it for receiving representations from common people under its 'Praja Vani' programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also stays on the same premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025