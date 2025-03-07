Yacht Blaze in Miami: Swift Action by Firefighters

A dramatic scene unfolded in Miami as three yachts were consumed by a fierce fire early Friday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units sprang into action, responding to the emergency around 3:30 a.m.

Video footage captured the intense inferno as over 30 units arrived to tackle the flames from both land and sea. Utilizing foam to subdue the blaze, the fire crews managed to control the situation, preventing casualties.

Efforts continued Friday morning to manage fuel runoff and mitigate any environmental repercussions in the bay. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities working to ascertain what sparked the morning's chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)