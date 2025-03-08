Left Menu

Uncommon Storm Threatens Brisbane: Tropical Cyclone Alfred's Aftermath

Cyclone Alfred, now downgraded to a tropical low, approaches Australia's east coast, threatening Brisbane with severe weather, including heavy rain and strong winds. Thousands evacuate and power outages affect many. Brisbane Airport shuts down as officials term the storm a rare event, urging residents to stay indoors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-03-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 04:11 IST
Uncommon Storm Threatens Brisbane: Tropical Cyclone Alfred's Aftermath
  • Country:
  • Australia

Brisbane braces for what may be its most significant storm in over 50 years, as ex-tropical cyclone Alfred approaches the coast of Queensland, now classified as a 'tropical low'. Despite its downgraded status, the storm poses a significant threat with severe winds and flooding potential.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns of heavy to locally intense rainfall and damaging winds across Southeast Queensland. Precautionary evacuations are in place, with reports indicating that approximately 250,000 residents are currently facing power outages due to the storm's impact.

Brisbane Airport has shuttered operations and more than 1,000 schools in the region remain closed. Local authorities describe the weather event as highly unusual for the city, with cyclone-related threats not seen since 1974. Residents are urged to remain indoors for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025