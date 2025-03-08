Uncommon Storm Threatens Brisbane: Tropical Cyclone Alfred's Aftermath

Brisbane braces for what may be its most significant storm in over 50 years, as ex-tropical cyclone Alfred approaches the coast of Queensland, now classified as a 'tropical low'. Despite its downgraded status, the storm poses a significant threat with severe winds and flooding potential.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns of heavy to locally intense rainfall and damaging winds across Southeast Queensland. Precautionary evacuations are in place, with reports indicating that approximately 250,000 residents are currently facing power outages due to the storm's impact.

Brisbane Airport has shuttered operations and more than 1,000 schools in the region remain closed. Local authorities describe the weather event as highly unusual for the city, with cyclone-related threats not seen since 1974. Residents are urged to remain indoors for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)