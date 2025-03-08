Left Menu

Diesel Spill in Paradise: The Vieques Fuel Incident

A fuel spill off Vieques' Sun Bay Beach, reported by emergency officials, led to a mile-long sheen and diesel smell. One person required medical attention. The US Coast Guard launched an investigation and advised staying out of the water to prevent further exposure.

08-03-2025
The US Coast Guard launched an investigation into a diesel fuel spill that occurred off the coast of Vieques, a popular Puerto Rican tourist destination. The spill was first noticed on Friday when local emergency responders reported a mile-long sheen and a strong diesel odor emanating from Sun Bay Beach.

This beach is famed for its pristine, turquoise waters, now marred by the spill. Authorities quickly responded to the incident and advised the public to refrain from entering the water due to potential health risks. At least one individual reportedly came into contact with the substance and needed medical treatment.

The Coast Guard's swift actions underscore the severity of the situation, as efforts to contain and investigate the cause of the spill continue. The incident has put a temporary damper on tourism in Vieques, highlighting the environmental vulnerability of popular tourist spots.

