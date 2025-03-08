Diesel Spill in Paradise: The Vieques Fuel Incident

The US Coast Guard launched an investigation into a diesel fuel spill that occurred off the coast of Vieques, a popular Puerto Rican tourist destination. The spill was first noticed on Friday when local emergency responders reported a mile-long sheen and a strong diesel odor emanating from Sun Bay Beach.

This beach is famed for its pristine, turquoise waters, now marred by the spill. Authorities quickly responded to the incident and advised the public to refrain from entering the water due to potential health risks. At least one individual reportedly came into contact with the substance and needed medical treatment.

The Coast Guard's swift actions underscore the severity of the situation, as efforts to contain and investigate the cause of the spill continue. The incident has put a temporary damper on tourism in Vieques, highlighting the environmental vulnerability of popular tourist spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)