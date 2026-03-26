Outspoken Italian Tourism Minister Steps Down Amid Controversy

Italy's Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche resigned under pressure from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following a failed referendum. Meloni sought her departure as part of an effort to reset the administration.

Santanche's resignation comes amid allegations of financial misconduct, including false accounting and benefit fraud at her former companies. Despite her claims of innocence, Santanche heeded Meloni's request, citing party loyalty.

The move preempted a no-confidence motion from the opposition, who welcomed her exit but argued it was long overdue. Santanche's resignation underscores the political turbulence within Meloni's government post-defeat.