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Outspoken Italian Tourism Minister Steps Down Amid Controversy

Amid allegations of financial misconduct, Italy's Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche resigned at the behest of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The decision follows a referendum defeat and amid opposition pressures. Santanche, facing various legal issues, claims no wrongdoing as she steps down to prevent further governmental embarrassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:49 IST
Outspoken Italian Tourism Minister Steps Down Amid Controversy

Italy's Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche resigned under pressure from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following a failed referendum. Meloni sought her departure as part of an effort to reset the administration.

Santanche's resignation comes amid allegations of financial misconduct, including false accounting and benefit fraud at her former companies. Despite her claims of innocence, Santanche heeded Meloni's request, citing party loyalty.

The move preempted a no-confidence motion from the opposition, who welcomed her exit but argued it was long overdue. Santanche's resignation underscores the political turbulence within Meloni's government post-defeat.

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