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Italy's Tourism Minister Resigns Amid Legal Storm

Italy's Tourism Minister, Daniela Santanchè, resigned on Wednesday after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged her to step down due to a series of legal accusations. The announcement comes amid rising political pressure and scrutiny over Santanchè's alleged involvement in multiple legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:41 IST
Italy's Tourism Minister Resigns Amid Legal Storm
resignation
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Tourism Minister, Daniela Santanchè, has stepped down from her position amid mounting legal challenges. The decision was prompted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who called for her resignation due to the ongoing allegations.

Santanchè faces numerous legal accusations, casting a shadow over her tenure and prompting immediate action from the government.

The resignation marks a significant political development in Italy, as the administration continues to navigate the implications of these legal proceedings.

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