Chaos at CarMax: Eight Injured in Dramatic Crash

A vehicle driven by a customer crashed into a CarMax dealership in Inglewood, injuring eight people. Two sustained critical injuries, while six others were lightly hurt. The driver was arrested after the incident, initially reported as an active shooter situation, was clarified as a vehicle accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Inglewood | Updated: 09-03-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 07:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Eight individuals sustained injuries when a vehicle plowed into a CarMax dealership in Inglewood, Los Angeles, on Saturday.

Two of the victims were critically injured, according to Jonathan Torres from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The other six sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle, driven by a customer whose car was being appraised, barreled through the building's lobby and was later seen driving out from an opposite exit.

CarMax expressed gratitude for the authorities' swift response, confirming the driver has been apprehended. Despite initial reports of an active shooter, the situation was confirmed to be an isolated vehicle accident.

The Associated Press reached out to the Inglewood Police Department for further comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

